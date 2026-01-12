Himachal CM Sukhu calls for scientific study on water evaporation from reservoirs

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the concerned officials to conduct a thorough study on water evaporation from various dams and reservoirs during the summer season.

Chairing a review meeting of various departments and undertakings related to the energy sector, Sukhu termed the increasing haze in different parts of the state a matter of concern, and said a scientific assessment of the issue was the need of the hour.

He said that an in-depth study should be conducted to examine whether there was any correlation between water evaporation from reservoirs and the rising incidents of cloudbursts.

Sukhu also instructed the officials to analyse the rate of glacier melting in the state and its implications for flood management.

Accelerated melting of glaciers adversely impacts the ecological system and disrupts the natural environmental balance, he said.

The chief minister also reviewed various ongoing construction projects in the energy sector and issued necessary directions to the officials.

He held detailed discussions on smart meters and directed officials to carry out feeder billing mapping.

The completion of construction work on 13 hydroelectric projects has enhanced the state's power generation capacity by 1,229 megawatts, he said. PTI COR ARI