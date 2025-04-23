Himachal CM Sukhu condemns Pahalgam terror attack, expresses solidarity with victims

Shimla, Apr 23 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured several others, officials said.

Terming it a "cowardly act" in a statement issued here, the chief minister said that such incidents were not acceptable in a civilised society and anti-social elements must be curbed at all costs.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and with all those affected by this barbaric act," Sukhu said in the statement.

"May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," the chief minister added. PTI BPL ARI