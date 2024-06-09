Himachal CM Sukhu congratulates PM Modi

Shimla, June 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated Narendra Modi on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed hope that PM Modi would live up to people's expectations.

He expressed optimism that Himachal Pradesh would get substantial financial support from the Union government for the development initiatives in the state during his stint as the prime minister, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister also congratulated BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda, who hails from the Bilapsur district of Himachal Pradesh, on his induction in the Modi Cabinet. Sukhu said Nadda is well-acquainted with the state's topography and expressed hope he would address the developmental demands and needs of the people of the state.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal and other BJP leaders also congratulated PM Modi for taking oath for the third straight time.