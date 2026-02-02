Himachal CM Sukhu directs forest department to increase cover to 31% by 2030

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed Forest Department officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to increase Himachal Pradesh's forest cover to 31 per cent by 2030.

Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the chief minister said the current forest cover in the state stands at 29.5 per cent and needs to be enhanced in a planned and sustainable manner.

"Global warming has emerged as a major challenge worldwide and its adverse effects are clearly visible. Keeping this in view, the state government is according high priority to environmental conservation," Sukhu said.

The chief minister added that about 16,376 square kilometers of land in Himachal Pradesh is snow-covered, barren or mountainous where plantation is not feasible.

He instructed the department to identify potential areas in each district suitable for plantation and prepare a phased plan accordingly.

He said the drive should focus on native species, fruit-bearing plants and those with medicinal value. Sukhu stressed that the drive must focus on protecting existing forests alongside creating new ones, while ensuring the active participation of local communities.

"The state government has launched the 'Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana' to promote community participation in forest plantation and conservation. Under the scheme, plantation was carried out over 924.9 hectares during the previous year. A total of 285 Mahila Mandals, 70 Yuvak Mandals, 59 Self Help Groups and 13 community-based organisations actively contributed to this initiative" he said.

Under this scheme, the state government provides financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh for plantation over two hectares to these groups, along with annual incentives linked to survival rates. Sukhu said the scheme has received an encouraging response from the targeted groups.

The chief minister added that a target has been set to undertake plantation over 5,000 hectares in the next financial year under the scheme. Of this, 3,376 hectares have already been identified, while the process for the remaining 1,624 hectares is underway.

He also reviewed the progress of other schemes being implemented by the Forest Department. PTI COR AKY AKY AKY