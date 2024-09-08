Himachal CM Sukhu directs officials to accelerate development projects in Dehra

Shimla, Sep 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday directed officials to expedite various projects for early completion in Kangra district's Dehra Assembly constituency.

He issued this direction during his one-day visit to the constituency to review the region's development priorities.

He said the Kangra district is being developed as the 'tourism capital' of the state on priority basis and various important projects were proposed in the Dehra constituency under this project.

The CM asked officials to resolve issues of the Forest Department for construction of a government college building at Dehra.

He also directed them to expedite the work on construction of a zoological park at Bankhandi and develop infrastructure around the Pong Dam to boost tourism, besides identifying potential tourist sites in the area.