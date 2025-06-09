Himachal CM Sukhu directs to complete Shongtong-Karcham hydro project by November

Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the concerned officials to complete the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district by November this year.

Sukhu, who visited the project site to inspect the ongoing work, said the state would earn an annual revenue of about Rs 1,000 crore after commissioning of the project, an official statement said.

The project was under construction for the past 13 years but the present state government accelerated its construction and it would be dedicated to the nation within the stipulated time period, Sukhu said.

He added that the state government is taking concrete steps to ensure proper exploitation of its river water to strengthen Himachal’s economy.

The chief minister also said that the state government is working to take over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects, and the total amount spent on these projects so far is being evaluated.

Henceforth, the government would take forward the construction work of hydropower projects on its own terms so that the interests of the state could be protected, which were completely sidelined by the previous BJP government, Sukhu claimed.

The state government is also moving ahead to set up a geo-thermal power project at Tapri in Kinnaur district besides making advancement in the field of electricity by producing solar and green hydrogen energy, Sukhu said. “Despite being a surplus energy state, we were purchasing electricity during winters (from October to March at Rs 5 to Rs 6 per unit).

“Solar energy production is being promoted as much as possible during this time period so that the government isn't required to buy electricity,” the chief minister said.

Solar projects of about 626 MW capacity are at various stages of construction through the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, he added. PTI BPL ARI