Himachal CM Sukhu flags off six mobile forensic vans to strengthen crime investigation

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off six state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans from his official residence Oak Over here.

In the first phase, these vehicles would be deployed at three District Forensic Units in Baddi, Nurpur and Bilaspur, besides the State Forensic Lab in Junga and the Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Dharamshala and Mandi.

The chief minister also released the standard operating procedure (SOP) handbook of "Forensic Evidence Collection, Preservation and Storage", a set of uniform guidelines for investigating officers and medical professionals and unveiled specially designed jackets for forensic experts visiting crime scenes on this occasion.

The advanced vehicles would enable scientific and speedy evidence collection, ensuring preservation and secure storage at the crime scene, he said, adding that strengthening forensic investigation through modern technology would enhance conviction rates and improve the justice delivery system.

Each van, costing Rs 65 lakh, is equipped with cutting-edge forensic tools, including drug and explosive detection systems, fingerprint and footprint development kits, DNA sampling kits, arson detection kits, refrigeration units, portable generators, cyber-forensic software, high-resolution video documentation systems, microscopes, GPS-enabled body-worn cameras, DSLR cameras, CCTV cameras, and other essential apparatus.

These integrated kits would assist investigators in examining a wide range of evidentiary materials such as fingerprints, biological fluids, hair, fibers, gunshot and explosive residues, bite marks, questioned documents, tyre impressions, footwear prints, narcotics, and other trace evidence, a statement issued here said.

The mobile units are designed to ensure immediate and contamination-free collection, preventing degradation or loss of crucial forensic material, it added.

"This initiative will bring greater transparency to evidence collection and speed up the process of establishing criminal culpability," said the chief minister.