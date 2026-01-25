Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 79.60 cr in Kangra

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation for eight development projects worth Rs 79.60 crore in Kangra district, officials said.

Sukhu inaugurated a model career centre at Kasba Kotla constructed for Rs. 6.14 crore, a Rs 78 lakh treasury office building at Rakkar, Rs 1.04 crore additional accommodation facility at the Government Senior Secondary School in Saleti, and the Rs 1.74 crore office building of the new division of Jal Shakti Vibhag, in the Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituency.

He also laid foundations for police stations at Dadasiba, Sansarpur Main and Sansarpur Terrace, a link road from Pirsaluhi in Kangra to Kitpal in Hamirpur to be built for Rs 9.60 crore, and a Rs 25.16 crore sewerage scheme for the heritage villages Garli and Pragpur under the Pragpur tehsil.

The other projects include the construction of check dams and dykes on various nallahs and khads in the Rakkar sub-division worth Rs 16.12 crore, and a Rs 18.96 crore system improvement scheme for the construction of a sub-station at Kasba Kotla under the Sansarpur Terrace electric sub-division, officials said. PTI COR SMV ARI