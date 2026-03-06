Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates robotic surgery facility in Mandi

Mandi (HP), Mar 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated a robotic surgery facility at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk, Mandi district.

The establishment of this facility, which cost Rs 28.44 crore, makes Nerchowk the third medical institution in the state to offer robotic surgery. The other two facilities are Atal Super Speciality Hospital in Chamiyana (Shimla) and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda (Kangra).

In a statement issued here, the chief minister announced that robotic surgery services would soon be introduced at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Hamirpur Medical College, with the process already underway.

Sukhu observed the first surgery performed with the new system at the medical college. He mentioned that so far, 151 surgeries have been successfully performed using robotic systems at Chamiyana and 92 at Tanda Medical College.

Additionally, the chief minister announced the establishment of a cardiology department at Nerchowk Medical College. He stated that postgraduate (PG) courses would be launched in all departments of the college.

In departments where professors are unavailable to start PG courses, the government will provide a one-time relaxation so the courses begin without delay. Additionally, the number of senior residency (SRship) posts will be increased, he said.

As part of a state government policy, PG courses and senior residency programs will be introduced across all medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh, aiming to provide better treatment options within the state and reduce the need for patients to travel outside for care, Sukhu stated.

He also announced that medical colleges would have student sections of 60 each, with staff strength maintained accordingly to ensure better quality of medical education.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government was working to introduce high-end medical technology in all medical colleges at a level comparable to AIIMS Delhi. The aim, he said, was to ensure that medical colleges in the state do not remain merely referral institutions.

He also mentioned that the vacant posts at the Nerchowk Trauma Centre would be addressed to improve emergency services. The installation of a three-Tesla MRI machine and a LINAC machine is in progress, and a PET scan machine will be installed soon.

Highlighting the support for medical professionals, the chief minister announced an increase in the stipend for senior resident doctors from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and for senior resident super specialist doctors from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh.

During the visit, Sukhu interacted with doctors and staff at Nerchowk Medical College and gathered feedback about the facilities and shortcomings at the institution. He said suggestions related to medical education would be incorporated into policy decisions so that patients across the state receive improved healthcare services.

Pointing out that due to the closure of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), the state budget has been reduced by about Rs. 10,000 crore per annum and said that despite this, the government plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in advanced medical technologies in the coming years.