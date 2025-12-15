Himachal CM Sukhu inspects construction of Himachal Niketan in Delhi's Dwarka

Shimla/New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the concerned officials to complete the construction of the Himachal Niketan at Dwarka in Delhi within six months.

Sukhu, who visited the site in Dwarka on Monday to take stock of the construction work, said with almost five-star facilities, the Himachal Niketan will facilitate Himachalis visiting the national capital for treatment and education purposes.

Built at a cost of about Rs 145 crore, the Himachal Niketan will have 107 rooms, a restaurant, banquet hall, multipurpose hall, meeting hall, dormitories, parking lots, garden, EV charging stations and other facilities, an official statement said.

Sukhu said the state government has always been responsive to the needs of the people of the state, for whom it is building an additional facility in Delhi.

Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania appreciated the state government’s endeavour, and said students and patients visit Delhi in large numbers and the new facility would offer comfortable accommodation to them. PTI BPL ARI