Himachal CM Sukhu kicks off three-day Holi festival at Sujanpur

Hamirpur (HP), March 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday kicked off a three-day national Holi festival at Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district, officials said.

The history of Holi celebrations at the the famous Chaugan (ground) in Sujanpur Tira, which used to be the capital of the Katoch dynasty, dates back to the early 19th century when it was started by Raja Sansar Chand Katoch, who was known as a patron of art and culture.

The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors to Sujanpur Tira each year, is a grand cultural event offering a unique blend of tradition and festivities, as per locals.

Accompanied by local MLAs and others, Sukhu offered puja at the Murli Manohar temple located on the eastern side of the Chaugan.

Before that, the Mela committee members tied a colorful 'pagri' (headgear) around the chief minister's head as he led a procession to the Chaugan.

Sukhu also inaugurated an exhibition set up by government departments and women's self-help groups and praised their role in propagating local products.

Marking the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation for 10 development projects worth Rs 43.64 crore for the Sujanpur Assembly constituency.