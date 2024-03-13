Himachal CM Sukhu launches Auto-DCR system for approval of buildings blueprints

Shimla, Mar 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the Auto-DCR (Developments Control Regulation) Building Permission System that will automate the process of building plan scrutiny and approval of blueprints and designs of the buildings.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said it will not only ensure transparency but also the accountability in the building permit process and approval of building maps.

Another feature will be that the registered architect is authorised to give permission and approval for construction of residential accommodation in an area of up to 500 square feet. This will provide much relief to the people as they will not have to go to the office of TCP for approvals of residential accommodation, Sukhu said.

He said that from today onwards, the applicants can apply on the online DCR system within all the planning area under Town and Country Planning (TCP) on http://www.hptcp.hp.gov.in in six urban local bodies namely Shimla, Solan, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), Municipal Council Theog and Baddi and Nagar Panchayat Arki can apply online on the portal.

The chief minister said this will further help to streamline the building permit process and reduce the time and effort required for the planned scrutiny and approval. PTI/BPL AS AS