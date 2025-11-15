Himachal: CM Sukhu launches campaign against 'chitta', leads anti-drug walkathon in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched a public campaign against 'chitta' (adulterated heroin), leading the 'Chitta-Virodh' awareness walkathon from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan in Shimla, marking the beginning of the anti-drug drive.

The government will soon form a team of 1,000 Anti-Chitta Volunteers who will act as a link between the police and public, the chief minister said, also urging people to make a pledge to stay away from drugs and addictive substances.

Thousands of children, public representatives, officials and prominent personalities, besides people from all sections of society participated in the walkathon.

Addressing the gathering at Chaura Maidan, Sukhu said the state would confront the challenge of chitta collectively. "Public participation will ensure that drug traffickers find no safe harbour. This initiative would be historic in wiping out drug kingpins and peddlers," he said.

"Chitta-free Himachal is not merely a governmental initiative but a people's movement," he said. "Himachal's movement against drugs must echo not only across the mountains of the state but throughout the nation." He also appealed to women, especially mothers, to steer the movement effectively, asserting that women can play a pivotal role in awakening society and leading the anti-drug campaign.

He urged religious institutions to raise their voice against drug abuse. "If all religious institutions stand together against chitta, then no one will be able to stop us from ending this evil," he said.

In a stern warning to those involved in chitta trade, the chief minister said those destroying the future of children and ruining families have no place in Himachal Pradesh.

"Our police is ready, our government is ready and more importantly our people are ready to route out chitta," he remarked.

The aim of the campaign is to completely eradicate the scourge of chitta addiction which is "silently harming our culture, our values, and the future of our children", Sukhu said, asserting that a strong public movement has now begun to end this menace.

He said the state government was focusing on three main parameters, the first being awareness campaigns to educate people against drugs.

Secondly, the government aims to stop youth from slipping into addiction by taking strict action against drug mafia and strengthening law enforcement agencies to deal sternly with chitta mafia.

Thirdly, rehabilitation of youths afflicted with addiction is key to eliminating the bane as these individuals were not criminals, and needed treatment, care, and support, Sukhu said.

He highlighted that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against chitta.

"No one involved in this trade will be spared, no matter how influential they may be. Soon after coming to power, the government implemented the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, to send repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking to jail," he said.

After the walkathon, the chief minister interacted with students and participants, discussing the harmful effects of chitta. He also met parents who lost their children to drugs and offered them support. PTI COR ARB ARB