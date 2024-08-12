Himachal CM Sukhu launches HIV awareness campaign

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated a month-long HIV awareness campaign that will be carried out at the village level in all 12 districts of the state on the occasion of International Youth Day.

The campaign will be observed under the "Click to Progress: Youth Digital Pathway for Sustainable Development" theme.

The chief minister also flagged off an awareness vehicle and launched a two-month-long integrated health check-up campaign, according to a statement.

Sukhu said his government was providing financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to individuals receiving free treatment at antiretroviral therapy centres.

Minor children of HIV-positive people are being provided Rs 300 to Rs 800 per month, he added.

Raising concern about the increasing number of cancer cases in the state, Sukhu said the government reached out to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a study on it.

The government is providing 42 essential medicines free of cost to cancer patients in government hospitals. Vaccines costing around Rs 40,000 have been included in the list of essential medicines, the statement said.

Sukhu highlighted the challenges of protecting youngsters from drug addiction and raising awareness about HIV/AIDS. The event also featured the inauguration of an AIDS awareness exhibition and a cultural programme.

The government provides free bus rides to those travelling for treatment. Free HIV testing is available at all government health institutions, ensuring privacy for those tested, the chief minister added. PTI BPL SHB SZM