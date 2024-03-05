Himachal CM Sukhu launches Mobile Veterinary Service, inaugurates Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the 1962-Mobile Veterinary Service for 44 development blocks in the first phase at a cost of Rs 7.04 crore.

Three mobile ambulances each are being provided to Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Kullu districts, two for Lahaul-Spiti, five for Mandi and Shimla, four each to Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, one to Kinnaur and seven for Kangra district.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre on the occasion, a statement issued here said. Sukhu said that with the launch of these services, the farmers from any part of the state can call on toll-free number 1962 and get veterinary services at their doorstep for the treatment of serious animal diseases in case of any emergency.

He said that a veterinary doctor and a pharmacist would be available with each ambulance and added that this service would be expanded in a phased manner in the near future.

The chief minister said that cattle breeders would be able to call the toll-free number 1962 and help will be provided to them through the nearest veterinary service.

The veterinary services in the state would be available from 9 am to 5 pm on any working day, he added. PTI/BPL AS AS