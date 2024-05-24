Himachal CM Sukhu meets Dalai Lama, enquires about health

Dharamshala (HP), May 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala's McLeodganj and enquired about his wellbeing.

Sukhu was accompanied by Davinder Jaggi, the Congress candidate in Dharamshala for the assembly bypoll.

Simultaneous polls for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats and the six assembly bypolls will be held on June 1.

Sukhu told reporters that it a tradition for him to seek the Dalai Lama's blessings whenever he visits Dharamshala.

During their conversation, the Dalai Lama praised Himachal Pradesh as a "beautiful state" and highlighted India's reputation for respecting all religions, the veteran Congress leader said.

Around 800 Tibetan exiles are registered as voters in the Dharamshala assembly segment. PTI COR BPL SZM