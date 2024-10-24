Himachal CM Sukhu meets Shekhawat, Gadkari; seeks help to develop tourist destinations

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday sought support from Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to develop new and integrated tourist destinations in the state.

Sukhu, who on Thursday met Shekhawat in Delhi, also urged the minister to support the state under special central assistance schemes, according to a statement.

He sought the Centre's help in constructing a wellness centre-cum-health resort in Kangra district's Dehra and an integrated tourism complex in Bilaspur's Auhar.

Detailed project reports will be submitted to the Centre in a couple of weeks, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said the state government was promoting water sports to attract tourists and added that the Pong and Bhakra dams had huge potential in this connection, reiterating his government's commitment to sustainable development and tourism promotion.

Emphasis is being laid on developing infrastructure and improving connectivity to facilitate high-end tourists. Heliports to connect all district headquarters are being developed, besides expanding Kangra airport, he added.

Himachal Pradesh envisages developing new tourist destinations, Sukhu said and urged Shekhawat to support the state for constructing golf courses.

He said the Pong dam reservoir had been selected as a tourist destination under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and requested the minister for expedited release of funds for executing the project.

A revised detailed project report for development of the Chintpurni temple complex under the PRASAD scheme has been sent to the Centre, the chief minister said and requested that funds be sanctioned for it.

Shekhawat assured Sukhu to support Himachal Pradesh in its tourism promotion activities, besides releasing funds soon.

Sukhu later met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed various road, bridge and ropeway projects while also seeking liberal central assistance.

The chief minister submitted a proposal for constructing four new road projects. He suggested that the National Highways Authority of India explore the possibility of tunnelling wherever feasible to reduce maintenance costs, the statement said.

Sukhu requested reviewing the realignment of the Solan-Parwanoo Road and urged the Union minister to consider preparing a new detailed project report with the many blind spots and curves that lead to more accidents in mind.

Four-laning of the remaining portions of the Shimla-Mataur National Highway was also discussed.

Gadkari assured full support to the Himachal Pradesh government. PTI BPL SZM