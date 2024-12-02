Himachal CM Sukhu opens bus stand in Dhalli, says Sabzi Mandi to be modernised in 18 months

Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated a newly- built bus stand at Dhalli in Shimla worth 13.25 crore to the people, besides laying foundation for the modernisation of the local Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) with an outlay of Rs 36 crore.

The work for the Sabzi Mandi, expected to begin within a month, will be completed in 18 months while a new parking lot will also be come up at Dhalli, the chief minister said, as per a statement issued here.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, Sukhu inspected the facilities at the new bus stand, the statement said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural event, Sukhu claimed the previous BJP regime in the state merely laid foundation for constructing bust stands at Dhalli and Theog without allocating any budget purely for electoral gains, and not in the name of development.

He said the Congress government allotted Rs 10 crore in the past two years for the completion of the bus stand in Dhalli at the earliest to facilitate the public.

A state-of-the-art workshop for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) costing Rs 24 crore is also being constructed in the area which will be completed at the earliest, Sukhu said.

Taking a dig at the previous BJP regime, the chief minister claimed the "double-engine" Centre-state government completely failed at all the fronts, before distributing freebies worth Rs 5,000 crore ahead of the Assembly elections at the fag end of its rule in 2022.

Emphasising the state government's efforts to strengthen road infrastructure in the region, Sukhu said the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane highway to Dhalli would be ready within two years.

He also revealed plans to construct Asia's tallest bridge in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said a blueprint is ready for modernising the Sabzi Mandi in Dhalli, adding that the government aims to establish multi-purpose markets at strategic locations and link them nationwide to facilitate the farmers. PTI BPL ARI