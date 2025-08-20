Himachal CM Sukhu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 81st birth anniversary

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday offered floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary at the Sadbhawana Chowk here, officials said.

Sukhu appealed to the people to follow the path shown by Rajiv Gandhi, saying the late leader is remembered as the 'architect of modern India' who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation, an official statement said.

Rajiv Gandhi's visionary thinking led to the information technology revolution in the country, from which the younger generation is reaping immense benefits today, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said Rajiv Gandhi was also a social reformer, who, through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments, ensured reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj institutions.

Carrying forward this vision, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi ensured the passage of a Bill in the Rajya Sabha to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, Sukhu said.

Later, the chief minister also administered a oath of national integration and communal harmony to the officials of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, along with Cabinet ministers were present on the occasion, among others. PTI BPL ARI