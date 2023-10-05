Himachal CM Sukhu raises incentive to parents of single girl child to Rs 2 lakh

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said parents of a single girl child will be given an incentive of Rs 2 lakh as part of the government's efforts to eradicate female foeticide in the state.

Advertisment

Sukhu said the incentive under the Indira Gandhi Balika Suraksha Yojna will be increased to Rs 2 lakh from the existing Rs 35,000, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a two-day capacity building workshop on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994, organised by the Directorate of Health Safety and Regulation.

Sukhu said that Rs 2 lakh would now be given to the parents who adopt family planning after the birth of one girl child, and Rs 1 lakh to those who decide not to have another child after two girls.

Advertisment

The chief minister said as per Sample Registration System data 2018-20, the sex ratio in Himachal Pradesh is 950, which is the third best in the country. He added that his government is also considering giving incentives to girls marrying after the age of 21 years.

"Today, girls were participating enthusiastically in every field and bringing laurels to the nation and the state as well. They are emerging leaders in every field and marching forward with confidence," Sukhu was quoted as saying in the statement.

The state government is focusing on large-scale reforms and modern technologies are being incorporated in the health sector, and block-level institutions are being strengthened, Sukhu said.

Six specialist doctors each have been posted in 36 assembly constituencies, while appointments in the remaining 32 segments will be made soon, he said.

Sukhu further said the government is working with full dedication to improve the health sector in the state. The government has linked Aadhaar data of around 40 lakh people of the state with health cards, he added. PTI COR BPL AS SKY SKY SKY