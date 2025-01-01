Himachal CM Sukhu relinquishes power subsidy, urges well-off consumers to follow suit

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday voluntarily relinquished the subsidy on all five power connections registered in his name.

He also said that affluent citizens with multiple electricity connections should relinquish subsidies to support the development of the state.

Submitting the required documents to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board chairman Sanjay Gupta, Sukhu urged the well-off individuals in the state to follow suit by using the online portal of the board, or by calling helpline numbers 1100 or 1912, or by visiting their nearest electricity sub-division.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said all the Cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state have agreed to forgo their subsidies following detailed discussions.

"The government spends Rs 2,200 crore annually on electricity subsidies and Rs 200 crore per month on salaries and pensions of electricity board employees. Subsidies should be reserved for the needy, and the well-off individuals must contribute towards building a fairer society," Sukhu said.

He also reiterated the state government's vision to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by making all possible efforts to reform the system which led to a gradual revival of its economy.

Measures adopted by the Himachal Pradesh government are proving helpful in preventing investment outflows, besides strengthening economic growth of the state, Sukhu claimed.

Urging the citizens to support these initiatives, the chief minister said collective efforts would ensure better opportunities for the underprivileged while driving the state on the path of progress. PTI COR ARI