Himachal CM Sukhu says state Congress chief appointment on cards, cabinet reshuffle after polls

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Appointment of the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief is on the cards, and detailed discussions have been held with the high command in this regard, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his return from Delhi on Friday.

"I have not suggested any name and only said that the president should either be from the Scheduled Caste or some minister willing to take up the responsibility," he told media persons here.

When asked whether any minister can be appointed as HPCC chief without resigning from the cabinet, Sukhu said it is in the domain of the high command.

Sukhu said the cabinet reshuffle would be done after the appointment of the president and office bearers. There is one vacant position in the cabinet, but the process may take two to three months.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6, 2024, dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect. Nonetheless, Pratibha Singh, the state Congress chief, stayed in her post.

Referring to the allegations of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur regarding some deal outside the state, Sukhu said that he should clearly say what the deal was and maintained that a decision has been taken to start online lotteries, adding that BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Goa, and some others, as well as the Kerala government, operate lotteries.

Jai Ram had alleged that some deal had taken place, following which the lottery had been restarted in the state. The Himachal Pradesh cabinet had on July 31 given its nod to initiate the operation of lotteries in the state.

Sukhu ruled out withdrawal of cases against BJP workers who insulted the national flag by hurling shoes at the vehicle of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and said that the Congress party has made sacrifices for the tricolour and would never brook its insult.

Referring to natural calamities, Sukhu said the state has suffered heavy losses, and they have asked the central government to give a special relief package. BJP MPs and state BJP leaders under the leadership of Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda have also made similar demands.

When it was pointed out that Himachal Pradesh University employees and teachers are protesting non-payment of salary, Sukhu said there was a snag which has been removed and the salaries have been released.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthen the rural economy, the chief minister said Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) have been fixed for naturally grown maize, wheat, turmeric, and barley to empower farmers financially. Major investments are also being made in the tourism sector, including the construction of heliports and the expansion of Kangra Airport. PTI BPL HIG HIG