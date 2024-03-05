Himachal CM Sukhu slams BJP for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the BJP's nefarious designs and evil attempt to topple the democratically elected Congress government by using unethical means show their hunger for power and added they will never succeed in their motive.

Addressing a public gathering at Kupvi in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district after dedicating developmental projects worth Rs 73.43 crore at Nerwa in Chopal, Sukhu said the state government and its MLAs are united, and working tirelessly to realise the dream of making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state.

"I have been serving the people of the state for more than 45 years in my political career and will continue in my endeavours," said Sukhu, adding he is a warrior and will fight till his last to ensure the welfare of the state and its people.

He said that Chopal witnessed heavy losses due to the monsoon rains last year and informed that a sum of Rs 15 crore have been spent on the maintenance of roads so that the apples produce could reach the markets well in time.

The chief minister made several announcements for Nerwa which includes the construction of a multi-storey bus stand, setting up a milk chilling plant, a fire station and indoor sports stadium besides announcing mini secretariat at Nerva and Kupvi. PTI/BPL AS AS