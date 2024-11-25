Himachal CM Sukhu slams BJP leaders, says personal attacks won't deter him

Shimla, Nov 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday hit out at opposition BJP leaders, saying he would not be intimidated by their personal attacks and would continue to make decisions aimed at strengthening the state’s economy.

The chief minister was speaking after launching a slew of development projects worth Rs 43.37 crore in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency in Shimla district.

Accusing the BJP leaders of inflating petty issues on social media to defame the the state government, Sukhu said, "They opened 900 institutions in the six months before the elections but are silent about the developmental strides made by the current government. Instead, they make irrelevant statements, showing their frustration after our victory in the recent by-elections," he said.

The chief minister also said the present government inherited "empty coffers" from its predecessor, accusing the previous BJP regime of neglecting the education sector and lowering its standard in the state.

He further claimed the Congress government is continuously working to reverse this situation by establishing 800 'Schools of Excellence' and opening Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools across the state.

Sukhu emphasied that alongside educational reforms, the government is also strengthening public health facilities, particularly at the IGMC in Shimla.

"We increased the wages for MNREGA workers from Rs 240 to Rs 300 and restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees in the first Cabinet meeting. Additionally, the minimum support price for cow and buffalo milk has been raised to Rs 45 and Rs 55, respectively. Wheat produced through natural farming is being procured at Rs 40 per kg, and maize at Rs 30 per kg," Sukhu said.

He stressed that these measures were not taken for electoral gains, but aimed at improving the lives of the rural citizens.

Sukhu also accused the previous BJP government of favouring the wealthy and distributing freebies to their favourites. In contrast, he said, the current government is focused on the welfare of the people.

Among the projects inaugurated by the chief minister was the Zila Parishad Bhawan at Chalonthi built at a cost of Rs 20.26 crore.

He also inaugurated the new building of the Government College in Koti built at a cost of Rs 21.36 crore, and the newly-constructed science block at the Government Senior Secondary School completed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

The chief minister further announced the addition of 10 beds and more staff to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Koti and assured that an ambulance would be made available there to cater to emergency needs.

In addition to opening a police post in Koti, Sukhu announced Rs 50 lakh each for the improvement of the Koti-Padechi and Koti-Mundadhar roads.

The chief minister also announced a new bus service from Peeran to Shimla via Kufri besides revealing plans to make the Government College in Koti the first in the state to offer B.Ed. classes starting next academic session.

The government is also considering introducing B.Ed. and ITI courses in other colleges across the state, he said. PTI COR ARI