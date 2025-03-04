Himachal CM Sukhu tells officials to rope in women, self-help groups for forest conservation

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the forest department to focus on enhancing and conserving forest areas and rope in women and youngsters, self-help groups and entrepreneurs for the purpose.

Sukhu, who was reviewing the department's various schemes and projects, said the government had allocated Rs 100 crore to compensate them for their services.

"Additionally, they will be encouraged with incentives after five years, depending on the survival percentage of saplings," a statement quoted him as saying.

Sukhu said the department would provide technical support to entities involved in increasing the state's forest cover and asked officials to evolve a mechanism for monitoring the saplings' survival.

The chief minister also directed the officials to plant 60 per cent fruit trees and high-value fodder species to prevent wild animals from venturing outside forests and damaging crops.

He instructed the officials to focus on their core responsibilities of afforestation, assuring adequate staffing and all assistance.

Sukhu said 2,033 candidates had been selected for tree plantation activities and their appointment letters would be sent soon.

The government will provide uniforms and other accessories worth Rs 6,000 to each Van Mitra.

Sukhu said the state government was promoting ecotourism to generate employment for locals. "In the first phase, the department activated eight ecotourism sites. In the next two weeks, 78 sites will be made functional." The chief minister also reviewed progress of the international zoological park's construction at Bankhandi in Kangra district and ordered the expedition of the overall project work.

He laid stress on the construction of a planetarium and other facilities in the park for visitors. PTI COR AMJ SZM SZM