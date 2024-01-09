Himachal CM Sukhu to chair meeting with MLAs regarding priority for 2024-25 budget

Shimla (HP), Jan 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will chair a meeting with the MLAs regarding their priority for development related schemes for the 2024-25 budget, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

The two-day meeting will be held on January 29 and 30.

The chief minister will on January 29 listen to the suggestions and priorities of the MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Solan districts in the morning session while the MLAs from Sirmaur, Chamba, Bilaspur and Lahaul and Spiti districts will participate in the meeting during the evening session, the statement said.

The MLAs from Kangra, Kinnaur and Kullu districts will be present in the meeting on January 30 in the morning session while the MLAs from Shimla and Mandi districts will participate in the evening session, it added. PTI COR BPL AS AS