Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over a state-level Independence Day event at the Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment, Manali, in Kullu district, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Multipurpose Projects and Power, Tourism, Forest and Transport, Sunder Singh Thakur will accompany Sukhu on the day, he said. PTI BPL SZM