Himachal CM thanks Tripura counterpart for Rs 5 cr as disaster relief assistance

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday expressed gratitude to his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha for providing Rs 5 crore to the state government for the State Disaster Relief Fund to help tackle the calamity caused by heavy rains this year.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that this support would go a long way in providing relief to the affected people during this hour of distress. He also thanked all contributors who have generously come forward to support the state.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 4,080 crore so far since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till date and 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state.

Out of the 366 fatalities, 203 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 42 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts and nine from flash floods.

Moreover, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 163 deaths, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).