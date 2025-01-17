Himachal CM to launch projects worth Rs 675 crore in Kangra

Dharamshala (HP) Jan 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will launch projects worth Rs 675 crore in Kangra during his nine-day winter sojourn in the district.

He arrived in Dharamshala on Friday and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five projects worth Rs. 19.55 crore.

This included a 750 KW solar power plant, a women's police station, a Zila Parishad building, and a hostel of the Regional Mountaineering Centre -- all for the Dharamshala assembly constituency. He also laid the foundation stone of the Dhauladhar food street market, a statement issued here said.

The solar power project at Dharamshala, built at a cost of Rs. 4.74 crore across 8,500 square metres of land will generate 2,000 units of electricity daily, yielding a monthly income of Rs. 2.80 lakh, the statement said.

The construction work for the project started in October 2023 and was completed in November 2024. The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited has entered into an agreement to purchase electricity generated from the project.

Interacting with media persons at Dharamshala, Sukhu said the progress of Kangra district was a priority for the government, and such visits to the region were essential to accelerate the pace of development.

By travelling to all parts of the state, the government gains insights into people's problems and works towards finding their solutions, he said.

During his visit to Kangra, Sukhu said the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art milk processing unit worth Rs 250 crore will be laid at Dhagwar, which will boost the rural economy.

Strengthening the rural economy was a key focus of the state government, he said.

The chief minister will be in Kangra till January 25.