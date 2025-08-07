Himachal CM to preside over state-level Independence Day celebrations in Mandi: Official

Shimla, August 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over a state-level function on Independence Day in Mandi district, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting to assess the preparations for the state-level Independence Day celebrations to be held in Sarkaghat of the district, the chief secretary directed all concerned departments to ensure timely and effective arrangements for the success of the event.

He stressed that the arrangements related to security, sanitation and traffic control should be put in place efficiently, with active public participation, a statement issued here said.

Saxena said that heavy rains have caused significant damage to roads in the region and instructed the concerned authorities to take prompt and necessary measures to ensure smooth movement in the area.

Cultural programmes during the celebrations should include awareness campaigns on disaster management and drug abuse prevention, he added.

Various aspects of the event were discussed in detail during the meeting and the chief secretary issued necessary instructions to the officers, the statement added.

Besides other officials, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan joined the meeting virtually and apprised the chief secretary of the preparations being made in the district. PTI BPL OZ OZ