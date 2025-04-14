Himachal CM unveils BR Ambedkar’s statue in Hamirpur on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled Dr. B R Ambedkar’s statue at the Deputy Commissioner Office complex in Hamirpur on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday.

He also dedicated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 38 crore, a statement issued here said.

Paying tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, the CM said that his vision and leadership laid the foundation of a Constitution that ensures welfare, equality and justice for all sections of society.

Despite the challenges posed by the reduction in GST compensation and significant cuts in revenue deficit grants by the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the state government has taken major steps to strengthen the fiscal system, he said.

Sukhu said after establishing the Cardiology Department at Hamirpur Medical College, new departments for Nephrology and Neurology would also be set up.

It would offer modern treatment for kidney and neurological ailments within the region, he said and informed that Rs 85 crore had already been sanctioned for a dedicated Cancer Care Institute in Hamirpur.

The CM said the government had started several welfare and developmental schemes to strengthen the rural economy and minimum support prices for natural farming produce have been raised, and daily wages under MGNREGA have been substantially increased. PTI COR BPL NB NB