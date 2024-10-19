Himachal CM unveils statue of Maharani Laxmibai at Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Maharani Laxmibai, in Hamirpur, hailing her bravery as a symbol of women empowerment even in historical times.

Advertisment

Speaking at the event, Sukhu said, "The brave Jhansi ki Rani taught us how to remain independent and serve the motherland by sacrificing our lives.

She taught teething lessons to Britishers and is remembered worldwide for her bravery, he added.

The statue, set up by the local civic body, just opposite to the main bus stand here, is a part of efforts to beautify the town.

Advertisment

Earlier, upon his arrival from Kullu by a helicopter, the CM was given a rousing reception. The committee has also installed more statues in different locations of the town. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ