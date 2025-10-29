Himachal CM urges FM to increase additional borrowing limit for state by 2 pc

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to increase the additional borrowing limit of the state by two per cent for the remaining period of fiscal 2025–26.

The chief minister highlighted that despite the state government's efforts to increase revenues, the state's financial health has been severely impacted due to regular reductions in revenue deficit grants and losses incurred due to natural disasters over the past three years.

Stressing the need for financial support, Sukhu pointed out that the state's revenue deficit grant has decreased significantly from Rs 10,249 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3,257 crore in 2025-26 under the 15th Finance Commission's period.

He also mentioned the loss of around Rs 18,000 crore due to natural disasters during the past three years, resulting in the death of 1,321 precious lives and damage to resources.

The chief minister said that the recent rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates has adversely affected the financial position of the state due to a reduction in the tax base. Adequate liberal assistance should be provided in view of the difficult circumstances the state is facing, he reiterated.

Sukhu also apprised the finance minister of the measures being taken by the state government to improve its financial situation through its minimal resources.

The finance minister assured the chief minister that the state's demands would be considered sympathetically, a statement from the state government said, adding that she also assured that additional assistance would be provided under Special Central Assistance.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the chief minister called on Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and urged him to provide 150 automated weather stations across the state and bio-manufacturing hubs.

He requested him to provide Doppler weather radar and automatic weather stations in adequate numbers to ensure early and quick warning related to natural disasters in the state.

The chief minister said that due to the geological positioning of Himachal Pradesh and concerning issues of global warming and climate change, the state has witnessed an alarming rise in the occurrences of natural disasters. The state was suffering huge losses due to these disaster instances, he said.

Sukhu requested to provide one Doppler weather radar and 150 automated weather stations before the next monsoon season so that the state could benefit from the early weather updates.

The chief minister also thanked the Union minister for approving Doppler radar for Lahaul Spiti. He said that the weather-related data should be integrated with the central recognised national early warning agencies so that the state could receive accurate and timely alerts pertaining to adverse weather conditions.

Sukhu also requested a seismic laboratory and data analysis centre in Kangra-Hamirpur zone as these areas fall within seismic zone-V and are prone to earthquakes. He urged two additional air monitoring systems on the higher reaches of the state and a weather data centre at Hamirpur, besides a compact weather radar in the shadow areas of the state.

He called for the setting up of a bio-manufacturing hub to make better use of plant-based natural resources in the state. He stressed the need to establish plant-based packaging units to support environmental protection and sustainable development, the statement said. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS