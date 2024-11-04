Himachal CM urges ministers to ensure govt programmes, schemes reach all beneficiaries

Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged his Cabinet ministers to ensure that programmes and schemes started by the state government reach every eligible beneficiary, especially those in remote areas.

Advertisment

Sukhu held a review meeting with the Cabinet ministers to assess the performance of the departments concerned and said that he was personally monitoring the implementation of the flagship schemes and ensuring the intended support reaches to all those in need.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that to promote good governance, the state government has launched the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme.

He said the programme was designed to bring government services closer to the people in rural and remote regions.

Advertisment

The chief minister encouraged the Cabinet ministers to embrace the mission of 'Vyavastha Parivartan' (change in system) and work collectively towards transforming Himachal Pradesh into a self-reliant and prosperous state by 2032.

He also asked them to work in the areas of public interest and give top priority to public welfare. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was present at the meeting. PTI BPL IJT IJT