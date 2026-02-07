Himachal CM urges MLAs to submit their development priorities ahead of Budget Session

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday met with legislators from Shimla and Kangra districts during the final session of a two-day meeting convened to determine the priorities of MLAs for the financial year 2026-27, in which he urged them to submit their development priorities at the earliest. The legislators were asked to submit their development priorities in the prescribed format to the Planning Department so that these could be incorporated in the budget for the financial year 2026-27. Sukhu also directed officers to resolve the issues raised by the MLAs on a priority basis. He called upon the legislators to extend their active cooperation to make the state government's "Chitta-Free Himachal" campaign a success.

During the meeting, Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta urged the government to start B.Ed classes at Seema College and requested the early completion of under-construction drinking water schemes in his constituency.

Shimla (Urban)MLA Harish Janartha sought a separate budget for the construction and repair of link roads in Shimla city and faster execution of drinking water schemes. He also demanded expediting the work on underground ducting in Shimla.

Nurpur MLA Ranbir Nikka urged the completion of construction work of the Mother and Child Hospital in Nurpur and the filling of vacant doctor posts in the Civil Hospital. He also demanded demarcation in the areas along the Punjab border to stop illegal mining within the boundaries of Kangra district.

Indora MLA Malendra Rajan raised the issue of damage caused by floods during the monsoon season and demanded that compensation be provided to the affected people at the earliest.

Jaswan Paragpur MLA Vikram Singh demanded that the Rakkar-Shantla road be included under the CRIF scheme. He urged the government to expedite the construction of the Public Works Department Executive Engineer's office building at Kotla Behar and requested the strengthening of the power supply system in the Chanour Industrial Area.

Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan raised the issue of constructing a heliport in the constituency. He also demanded allocation of funds to improve the electricity and water supply at Jawalamukhi Hospital and urged early completion of two under-construction bridges in the constituency. In addition, he requested the release of additional funds for the repair of roads damaged during disasters.

Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar demanded the early completion of two bridges under construction over the Bair Khad. He urged expediting the construction of the buildings of Civil Hospital Bhawarna, the Polytechnic College, and ITI Rajhun.

Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal requested measures to improve the condition of kuhls in the area. Palampur MLA Ashish Butail raised the issue of increased water bills in the Municipal Corporation area and urged expediting the construction of the Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School and a library in Palampur. He also requested further strengthening of healthcare services in the constituency.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal urged expediting the construction work of the Holi-Utrala road. He requested the strengthening of health services in the area and the filling of vacant posts. PTI COR MPL MPL