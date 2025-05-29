Himachal CM visit Kullu's Sharchi village, orders PWD to upgrade road in village

Shimla, May 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a village in Banjar constituency of Kullu district as part of the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme and directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to widen and upgrade the Nagladi-Sharchi road.

During his visit on Wednesday evening, Sukhu stayed overnight at the residence of retired Subedar Anoop Ram in the Sharchi village, an official statement said. He assured proper drainage, construction of paver blocks where required, and long-term road maintenance.

Interacting with local residents, Sukhu listened to their grievances and directed officials to address them promptly.

He also announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh each to five women’s self-help groups from Sharchi Gram Panchayat and promised sufficient budgetary provisions to meet local demands.

On Thursday morning, the chief minister had breakfast with villagers, heard their concerns, and highlighted various government initiatives.

"Since forming the Congress government in the state, I have prioritised personal visits to remote areas to understand and resolve people’s problems," Sukhu said.

"Sharchi is the last village in Banjar, surrounded by scenic mountains and forests. I have already visited Dodra Kwar, Kupvi, and Pangi as part of this initiative, and my cabinet colleagues are also visiting different areas,” he added.

Expressing gratitude, Anoop Ram said, "This is the first time any chief minister has visited our remote village. We hope this visit will speed up development here. I feel honoured that he chose my home to stay." Earlier, Sukhu offered prayers at the local Gada Durga temple for the state's prosperity and well-being.