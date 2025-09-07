Himachal CM visits disaster-affected areas od Hamirpur, announces assistance

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited disaster-affected villages in the Sujanpur constituency of Hamirpur district to review relief and rehabilitation works.

He assured the affected families that the state government would provide them with every possible support.

Sukhu visited Khairi and adjoining villages to assess the flood and landslide damage. He later inspected the land subsidence-affected area of Chabutra.

He announced relief packages of Rs 7 lakh for the construction of houses and Rs 70,000 for household items for the displaced families.

"Additionally, local MLA Captain Ranjit Singh would extend Rs 1 lakh to each affected family, raising the total assistance to Rs 8.70 lakh per family" the chief minister said.

He added that similar assessments were underway in other parts of Hamirpur and relief was being extended to all affected families.

"The issue of transferring safe forest land for house construction would be taken up with the Central government, along with the overall losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season" he added. PTI COR OZ OZ