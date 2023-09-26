Himachal CM visits Partition Museum, Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar

Shimla, September 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday visited the Partition Museum in Amritsar and paid his tributes to the people who lost their lives in the 1947 communal carnage.

Sukhu, who was in the city to attend the Northern Zonal Council meeting, also visited Jallianwala Bagh, Golden Temple, and Durgiana Temple.

The CM said the museum will always inspire the young generation to live together and understand the importance of their loved ones.

The Partition Museum, established in 2017, in the historic Town Hall of Amritsar, is the first museum in the world where the historical documents related to partition have been preserved, a statement issued here said on Tuesday.

During his visit to the Jallianwala Bagh, the CM paid his tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and exhorted youths to study the history of India's freedom struggle and remember the British oppression.

Thousands of people, including women and children, protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act were killed by the British forces at Jallianwala Bagh.

The Chief Minister also prayed at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple. PTI BPL VN VN