Himachal: Cold wave conditions persist; snowfall likely from Jan 16-18

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Most parts of Himachal Pradesh had little respite from the biting chill on Tuesday as cold wave conditions hung over most parts of the state, even as minimum temperature rose marginally and dry conditions prevailed.

The Shimla meteorological station has predicted light rain or snowfall between January 16 and 18 at isolated places as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from January 15.

It has also issued yellow warning for dense fog at isolated places in the lower Himalayan hills, including Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts, on January 14 and 15 and intense cold wave conditions in Chamba district on January 14.

All natural sources of water -- lakes, springs, rivulets, and even a large stretch of the Chandra Bhaga (Chenab) River -- have frozen, resulting in sharp decline in water discharge and adversely affecting hydropower generation.

High altitude tribal areas and mountain passes reeled under frigid conditions, with Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district recording a low of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius and Kalpa at zero on the Celsius scale.

In the lower hills, Berthin recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan at 0.6 degree Celsius, Bhuntar 1.3 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 1.4 degrees Celsius, Reckongpeo 1.6 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 1.5 degrees Celsius, and Palampur and Una at 2 degrees Celsius.

Key tourist destinations of Shimla, Dharamshala and Manali registered minimum temperatures at 6.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius and 2.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The sky remained partially overcast and Bajaura was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri at 20.2 degrees Celsius, Kangra 19.8 degrees Celsius and Bhuntar 19.6 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL ARB ARB