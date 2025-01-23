Himachal: Cold wave in lower areas of Una, MeT predicts rain, snow

Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) Cold wave was witnessed in lower areas of Una and Berthin, with dense fog reducing visibility to 50 metres in Bilapsur as dry weather prevailed in Himachal.

The local Meteorological office predicted light rain and snow in isolated places in the middle and high hills of the state on Thursday and issued a yellow warning for a cold wave in Una and Hamirpur districts.

The department also predicted dense fog in Bilaspur and Mandi districts during early morning and late night hours on January 23 and 24.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of Minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The state received 14.7 mm average rains from January 1 to 23 against normal rainfall of 57.3 mm, a deficit of 74 per cent. PTI BPL HIG HIG