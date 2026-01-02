Dharamshala College Ragging

Shimla: Three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor has been booked for sexual harassment of a 19-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

The girl died during treatment at a Ludhiana hospital on December 26 last year and the case was registered on Thursday.

The case was registered following a complaint by the father of the victim, who alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors -- Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika -- on September 18, 2025, while a college professor Ashok Kumar indulged in obscene acts with her.

Due to the beating and harassment, the girl was hospitalised and died during treatment, the complainant said.

He said the complaint could not be lodged earlier as his daughter was traumatised and had to be hospitalised.

A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of BNS and Section 3 of Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009 has been registered and investigations are underway police said.