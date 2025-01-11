Himachal committed to combat escalating drug crisis: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) The NDPS cases have risen by 340 per cent in the past decade from 500 cases in 2012 to 2200 cases in 2023 and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act was invoked for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Virtually participating in the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, he emphasised on Himachal Pradesh's commitment to combat the escalating drug crisis, a statement issued here said.

Asserting that the percentage of cases involving heroin has doubled, rising from 29 per cent in 2020 to 50 per cent in 2024, he said the state legislature has amended Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985, to close legal loopholes that allowed habitual offenders to secure bail.

The PIT-NDPS Act was invoked for the first time, he said. This act enables the detention of repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking.

In June 2024, three months preventive police detention of an accused Puneet Mahajan in the Kangra district was ordered under Section 3(1) of (PIT NDPS) Act. Puneet was accused in multiple cases under the NDPS Act and was earlier arrested five times in different cases.

The challenges before us are immense, but with the unwavering support of the people, dedication of our law enforcement agencies, and a compassionate approach to rehabilitation, we can create a drug-free state, he said.

He stressed that individuals struggling with addiction are victims of illness and should not be criminalised. "Our approach must transcend punitive measures to include robust rehabilitation frameworks," he said.

Expressing concern over the trend towards more addictive and harder synthetic drugs, he stressed the need of a comprehensive approach to tackle drug trafficking, particularly in inter-state border areas, which have become hotspots for illicit activities.

He said drug trafficking often overlaps with organised crime and terror funding, posing a direct threat to the nation's sovereignty and security. He also outlined Himachal Pradesh's multi-faceted strategy to address the narcotics issue, blending law enforcement, public health, rehabilitation, and judicial reforms.

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh has confiscated illegally acquired property worth Rs 16 crore over the last three years, including Rs 9 crore in the past year alone. "The state is also setting up a Special Task Force (STF) dedicated to narcotics and drug-related crimes, which will have specialised resources, autonomy, and dedicated police stations to intensify operations against drug networks," he added.

The conference focused on addressing the nexus between drug trafficking and national security, with particular attention to eight northern states and Union Territories. PTI BPL MNK MNK