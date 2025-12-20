Himachal: Companies whose medicine samples failed asked to recall stock

Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) Notices have been issued to companies whose medicine samples failed quality tests, and they have been instructed to recall their stock from the market, according to Himachal Pradesh State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor.

Out of 200 medicine samples tested nationwide, 47 were manufactured in the state. These include medications for fever, heart attacks, and diabetes. The failed samples originated from various districts: 28 from Solan, 18 from Sirmaur, and one from Una. Notices have been issued to the respective companies, officials said on Saturday.

In November 2025, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) collected 65 samples, while the State Drug Controller collected 135 samples. Of these, 47 samples were identified as substandard.

"Notices have been issued to the companies whose medicine samples failed the quality tests. They have also been asked to recall the stock from the market," Kapoor said.

Explanations have been sought, and actions will be taken against the companies in accordance with regulations, he informed media personnel in Solan.

The samples of medicines which failed the quality tests include Paracetamol for fever, Clopidogrel and Aspirin for heart attacks, Metformin for lowering blood sugar, Ramipril for heart conditions, Sodium Valproate for epilepsy, and Mebeverine Hydrochloride for reducing muscle spasms, along with several other medicines deemed substandard.

There has been a consistent trend of medicine samples manufactured in the state failing quality tests. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil had earlier announced that companies with recurring failures would be blacklisted, and that the government has been taking action in that regard.

Additionally, a monthly alert issued by the central drug regulator in March 2025 noted that 38 drug samples produced by various pharmaceutical companies in the state did not meet quality parameters. PTI BPL MPL MPL