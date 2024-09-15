Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) A complaint was filed against a social media account at the Kotkhai Police Station in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district for an objectionable post that labelled people performing the traditional 'Nati' dance during the 'Jagra' festival as terrorists, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

"Objectionable posts that labelled people performing the traditional 'Nati' dance during the festival of 'Jagra' also known as 'Dev Nritya' as terrorists by a social media account is unacceptable," said Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta, who filed the complaint.

"I have lodged an FIR at the concerned police station and called for strict legal action against those responsible for this hateful act. Such irresponsible and divisive actions on social media platforms will not be tolerated," he added.

The sacred traditions of Devbhoomi Himachal, including the 'Nati', performed during the religious festivals like 'Jagra' are a vital part of our cultural and spiritual heritage and equating these cultural expressions with terrorism is an outrageous insult that has deeply offended millions of people in the state, Bragta said in a statement issued here.

This offensive post has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Himachal Pradesh and attempts to create discord in the society, he added.

Bragta said it is crucial to uphold the respect and sanctity of our religious and cultural practices, adding we will continue to take firm steps against any offensive activity. PTI BPL AS AS