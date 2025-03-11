Himachal: Cong MLA hits out at previous BJP government, holds it responsible for fiscal mess

Shimla, March 11(PTI) Himachal Congress MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania on Tuesday hit out at the previous BJP government and held it responsible for the financial mess, which he said is posing challenges for the current state government.

Moving the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address, he said, "I blame you for the financial mess. You were aware of it but failed to do anything, posing financial challenges for the newly formed government." Pathania said the Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) had been drastically slashed under the 15th Finance Commission, and the BJP government was aware of it but failed to take any corrective action.

As a result, the Congress government had to face the repercussions, which are making it difficult to fulfill the poll promises, he added.

He also accused the previous BJP government of failing to address the reduction in GST compensation from the Center.

Asking the BJP to stop saying that the "Congress government cannot survive without grants from the Centre," he said, "What we are seeking is our money," and asked why the seven BJP members of Parliament did not raise these issues with the Centre.

Interrupting Pathania, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur asked, "Were you not aware of the financial position of the state when you made the poll promises?" He asserted that the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission regarding RDF apply to all states, and the Congress should have been aware of it.

"Finance Commission recommendations are for the entire country, not state-specific. While giving poll guarantees, the Congress should have taken this into account," he said, adding that the government should address the situation instead of blaming the BJP.

Later, initiating the debate, Thakur termed the Governor's address as a "bundle of lies" and said that he does not support it. PTI BPL ARD ARD