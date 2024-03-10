Himachal: Cong sets up panel for party-govt coordination

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Congress Sunday constituted a six-member committee to ensure better coordination between its Himachal Pradesh government and the organisation in the hill state.

The members of the coordination committee include Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri and Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

"Congress President has approved the proposal to constitute a coordination committee for better coordination between the Government and the Organisation in Himachal Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official statement from general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said.

Senior party leaders Kaul Singh Thakur, Dhaniram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur are also members of the panel.

The panel was proposed by the party's three central observers -- Bhupinder Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel and D K Shivakumar -- after discussions with various factions within the Congress unit when the state government faced an existential crisis after some MLAs broke ranks and voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls on February 27.

Congress nominee Abhishek Singhvi lost the poll after six Congress MLAs cross-voted. The Speaker has since disqualified the six rebel Congress MLAs and the party is now left with 34 MLAs. PTI SKC -- TIR TIR