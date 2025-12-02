Himachal: Congress, BJP face-off on issue of jobs on compassionate grounds

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress and the BJP faced off over the issue of jobs on compassionate grounds during the question hour in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

In response to a question from BJP MLA Deep Raj, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised that the state government would consider making changes to the compassionate employment policy if necessary. He also accused the opposition of politicising the issue.

The chief minister highlighted that the government had increased the annual income limit for compassionate employment from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. He added that this adjustment would allow more youth to benefit from compassionate employment.

He further mentioned that policy changes are made according to the times. Therefore, if needed, the government will also make changes to the compassionate employment policy.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur demanded that the government present the figures of employment given on compassionate grounds during the three years of the Congress government and claimed that the previous BJP government provided the highest number of compassionate employment in the state.

He also demanded that the chief minister inform the House whether the age limit for compassionate employment was increased during the previous government or not.

The opposition tried to corner the ruling party on the issue, and opposition members Jeet Ram Katwal and Jairam Thakur demanded that employment information provided during the three years of the Congress government be presented to the House. Responding to the opposition members, the chief minister stated that information on this matter is being collected and will be collected soon.

Sukhu noted that as part of the government's efforts to reform the system, they would present all data related to employment in any session next year. He mentioned that the state government has employed a large number of youths through outsourcing and daily wage work.

Jairam Thakur, citing Congress' election guarantee, asked whether three lakh jobs had been created in three years as promised in the Congress manifesto. PTI COR BPL MPL MPL