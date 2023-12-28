Himachal Congress celebrates 139th Foundation Day

Shimla Dec 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday celebrated its 139th Foundation Day at every booth of the state.

Advertisment

In Shimla, the party workers hoisted Congress flag at the party's office at the Rajiv Bhawan. Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan and MLA Shimla (Urban) Harish Janartha and other office bearers and party workers were present during the occasion, a statement said.

Talking to media persons, Janartha said that propagating the ideology of the Congress party among people has become the need of the hour and the party workers are working together in this direction.

The Congress is the oldest party in the country and it has played a "big" role in the freedom struggle as well as development of the nation, he said, and added that the Congress will form the next government at the Centre. PTI COR BPL MNK -- MNK MNK