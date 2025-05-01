Himachal Congress chief faces workers' ire in Samvidhan Bachao Yatra meeting

Bilaspur (HP), May 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress workers' ire came to the fore during a meeting held on Thursday to review the preparations for "Samvidhan Bachao Yatra" in Bilaspur.

They raised various issues, including the state government's "indifference towards workers", before state party chief Pratibha Singh, who chaired the meeting.

The absence of organisation for the past six months was another issue, and there was anger among the party workers who complained that they could not put forward their views at the government or at the organisation level.

Some workers also raised slogans in favour of their respective leaders, indicating factionalism in the party's state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on November 6, 2024, dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units. However, Singh stayed in her post.

Singh said that she had conveyed their grievances to the party high command that the new state and district-level bodies would be constituted shortly. She urged workers to remain united at a time when the ruling BJP was harming the weak and attacking the opposition.

A minority community worker said that they have voted and worked for Congress, but mosques and Muslims are being targeted under the Congress rule and demanded the resignation of two ministers who he claimed had said that Muslims are Rohingyas and advocated for asking for their ID proof. PTI COR BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ