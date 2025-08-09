Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh calls for timely formation of HPCC units

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Friday underscored the need for early formation of the party's organisational units, saying the delay is causing frustration among the party cadres.

All the units of the state Congress were dissolved on November 6, 2024, by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with only Pratibha Singh holding her post as Himachal Congress chief.

The next state Congress president should be acceptable to the party workers across Himachal Pradesh, she said, adding that besides experienced leaders, the youth should be given responsibilities.

"I have requested the chief minister to give positions to the hard working and dedicated party workers in boards and corporations for strengthening the organisation,” Pratibha Singh told mediapersons.

Stating that former chief minister Virbhadra Singh always stressed on working to strengthen the party, the state Congress chief said she also tried to strengthen the organisation by taking everybody along.

Pratibha Singh is the wife of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and the mother of state minister Vikramaditya Singh.

During a meeting in Delhi chaired by Rahul Gandhi, detailed discussions were held on strengthening the party and the need for early appointment of a new state Congress chief along with the formation of different party units at all levels, she said. PTI BPL ARI